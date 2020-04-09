Samsung is reportedly making custom Exynos processor for Google, here’s what it means

tech

Lately there have been a lot of buzz around Samsung’s Exynos chipsets and how they perform worse than Qualcomm-made Snapdragon processors. People have even signed a petition calling Samsung to completely shut its Exynos chipset lineup as they are ‘inferior’ to Snapdragon counterparts. But it looks like Samsung has some other plans. The South Korean tech firm is rumoured to be making a custom Exynos processor that will be launched by Google.

Last year it was reported by Reuters that Google is in the process of poaching chip designers from companies like Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm. However, the search giant might be banking on Samsung after all, as per Sammobile. It has been reported that Samsung’s custom Exynos chipset will use company’s 5nm LPE process. It may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU that is based on Borr (codename based on Norse mythology) microarchitecture.

Now all this hint towards Google using the custom Samsung Exynos chipset in its Pixel smartphones later this year. And this might not be taken well by certain audience. That’s because of the growing ‘hatred’ for the Samsung processors. Like we mentioned above, not only people have signed a petition saying Samsung to not use ‘inferior’ Exynos processors in its smartphones, but also go on to claim that Snapdragon versions are better.

However, the South Korean tech firm has said that there is no difference in the performance between the latest Exynos 990 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

“The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” Samsung told Sammobile in a statement.

