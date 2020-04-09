e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung is reportedly making custom Exynos processor for Google, here’s what it means

Samsung is reportedly making custom Exynos processor for Google, here’s what it means

Samsung’s custom Exynos chipset will use company’s 5nm LPE process. It may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU.

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samsung’s custom Exynos chipset will use company’s 5nm LPE process. It may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU.
Samsung’s custom Exynos chipset will use company’s 5nm LPE process. It may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU. (Samsung)
         

Lately there have been a lot of buzz around Samsung’s Exynos chipsets and how they perform worse than Qualcomm-made Snapdragon processors. People have even signed a petition calling Samsung to completely shut its Exynos chipset lineup as they are ‘inferior’ to Snapdragon counterparts. But it looks like Samsung has some other plans. The South Korean tech firm is rumoured to be making a custom Exynos processor that will be launched by Google.

Last year it was reported by Reuters that Google is in the process of poaching chip designers from companies like Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm. However, the search giant might be banking on Samsung after all, as per Sammobile. It has been reported that Samsung’s custom Exynos chipset will use company’s 5nm LPE process. It may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU that is based on Borr (codename based on Norse mythology) microarchitecture.

Also read: Research: Apple, Samsung phones can be fooled 80% of the time with fake fingerprints

Now all this hint towards Google using the custom Samsung Exynos chipset in its Pixel smartphones later this year. And this might not be taken well by certain audience. That’s because of the growing ‘hatred’ for the Samsung processors. Like we mentioned above, not only people have signed a petition saying Samsung to not use ‘inferior’ Exynos processors in its smartphones, but also go on to claim that Snapdragon versions are better.

However, the South Korean tech firm has said that there is no difference in the performance between the latest Exynos 990 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

“The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” Samsung told Sammobile in a statement.

Convinced?

top news
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Maharashtra reports 229 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
Maharashtra reports 229 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech