Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo with dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung India on Wednesday launched a new smartphone from its Galaxy J series. Galaxy J7 Duo is the first in the series to feature dual cameras, and is priced at Rs 16,990.

Galaxy J7 Duo comes in two colour options of black and gold and will be available across retail stores starting April 12.

“The introduction of dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position,” Singh added.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo features a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by in-house Exynos 7 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is further expandable up to 256GB.

As the name suggests, Galaxy J7 Duo sports a dual-camera setup at the rear which is a pair of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Up front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash for selfies. The front camera also comes with ‘Selfie Focus’ mode which blurs the background giving it a DSLR-like bokeh effect.

On the software front, Galaxy J7 Duo runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, and is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with ‘Face Unlock’. Galaxy J7 Duo also comes with an “App Pair” feature that lets users work on two apps simultaneously. This feature is similar to Xiaomi’s ‘Dual Apps’ available on its smartphones.

With inputs from IANS.