Samsung just confirmed a key detail about its Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:22 IST

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11, 2020, wherein it will unveil its next generation flagship Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones. Ahead of the launch event, the company has opened its website for registration for those who want to attend the event. And guess what mysteries does the registration page reveal?

Code names of the two upcoming smartphones.

Spotted by Galaxy Club first, the registration page upon registration shows “SEO-Hubble-Bloom-Pre-Registration” in the URL, indicating that the two phones, that is Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2, bear the codename Hubble and Bloom respectively.

Reports early last year had hinted that Samsung’s next generation Galaxy S-series smartphone, which was previously known to be called Galaxy S11, will bear the code name ‘Picasso’. Later, reports replaced this code name with a new name, ‘Hubble’, presumably owing to change in the name in moniker from ‘S11’ to ‘S20’.

If Hubble is Galaxy S20 then Bloom has to be Galaxy Fold 2.

The registration page apart from revealing the code names of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones also asks viewers what they want to see in a smartphone. The options include entertainment features, high-end technology, productivity, camera, and design. It is possible that Samsung believes that its upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold successor fit in all of these categories. In any case, we will know the details when Samsung launches the two smartphones next month.