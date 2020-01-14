Samsung launches 40 new ACs across segments: Here are all the details

tech

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 15:15 IST

Samsung has launched a whole new range of air conditioners that includes Wind-Free AC 2.0 with Wi-Fi capability, human detection and green R32 gas, premium Triple Inverter Series, Eco Inverter, and On/Off split ACs.

The new line-up of 40 models are priced to suit every home and Samsung has also expanded its copper condenser range to 32 models to match customer demand across the country, in each tonnage and star rating segment.

The new range will be available in stores from January 2020. Customers opting for Wind-Free 2.0 Series will get an express installation service where the AC installation will be done within four hours from time of delivery.

The Wind-Free 2.0 series

Samsung’s Wind-Free 2.0 system uses 23,000 micro-holes to spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness without any draft. Once the desired temperature is reached, the system disperses fresh air uniformly.

The design has been upgraded to rectangular from the previous triangle design and with this change the micro-holes have been increased to 23,000 from 21,000 in the previous version.

The Wind-Free 2.0 enables users to control their ACs using the Smart Home App through Wi-Fi. The ACs allow the user to remotely control the functions and schedule operations along with live feedback. Users can also monitor and limit power usage as per their needs.

The new Wind-Free ACs are equipped with Motion Detect sensors (MDS) and automatically go into an energy saving mode if it does not detect any human presence for 60 minutes. Another option which users get through this feature is to choose the wind direction.

The Samsung Wind-Free ACs come with Easy Filter that eliminate dust, contaminants, allergens, bacteria and viruses. The new series is also equipped with R32, eco-friendly refrigerant that efficiently transfers heat and has a lower environmental impact while ensuring substantial drop in electricity consumption.

The Triple Inverter series

The Samsung Triple Inverter Series comes with a convertible mode as an option where a customer can convert a 2 Ton AC to 1.5 Ton, 1.5 Ton to 1 Ton and 1 Ton AC to 0.8T.

The Convertible Mode uses less compressor capacity, thereby reducing power consumption. The Triple Inverter Series models are powered with World’s First 8-Pole Inverter Technology which helps in energy saving and has immensely low vibration while in operation.

Catering to consumers looking for energy efficient ACs, Samsung has a range of high energy efficient models – the 5-star 1 Ton and 5-star 1.5 Ton which are a part of Samsung’s most appreciated Maldives Split AC series. The series comes with a bigger indoor unit size, available with copper condenser in 3-star 1.5 Ton configuration.

Samsung has introduced a new variant with floral pattern – Paradise Bloom – as part of the 2020 Triple Inverter Series. The latest design will be available in two models – 3-star 1 Ton and 3-star 1.5 Ton.

The Eco Inverter series

Samsung has also launched its first range of Eco Inverter Series of ACs in India. The latest ACs comes with four different strip designs and have 100% copper condenser models.

The unique Hidden Backlit Display and Crystal Design in selected models gives a contemporary and minimalist look. The range has 10 Year Warranty on Digital Inverter Compressor and comes with Turbo Cooling, Anti Dust and Bacteria Filter.

The On/Off series

Samsung has re-entered the On/Off AC segment with freshly designed Split AC in 1 Ton and 1.5 Ton 3-star AC configurations. Samsung will be launching four new models in On/Off series across two different design platforms.

The latest range will come with 5-year warranty on compressor and has features like Turbo Cooling mode.

Now, the prices. Samsung’s 2020 AC line-up starts from a price point of Rs 35,990 and will goes up to Rs 73,990.

Samsung has planned a strong durability proposition across line up along with its Digital Inverter Compressor range that will come with a 10 Year Warranty. Copper condenser models of Premium Triple Inverter series and Wind-Free 2.0 will come with five years condenser warranty and a five years warranty on PCB Controller as well to give customers complete peace of mind.

Samsung has also introduced attractive EMI options where customer can own a Samsung AC at zero down payment. Customers can also avail various installations offers like free installation or installation at Rs 499. Along with this they can also avail 10% cashback on Wind-Free models and 5% cashback on the premium Triple Inverter Series through various banks and formats.