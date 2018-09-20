Samsung launches Galaxy A7 with triple-camera setup

Samsung Electronics on Thursday joined the smartphone camera war, launching the affordable Galaxy A7 (2018) that comes with a powerful rear triple camera system.

The Galaxy A7 (2018)-- to be priced below the Rs 30,000 price segment for India -- will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and other markets in the near future, the company said in a statement.

“Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

“We’re excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) specifications

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) features a Full HD+ 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. Galaxy A7 (2018) will be available in three variants - 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

Coming to the phone’s highlight, it’s triple camera system has a 24-megapixel AF lens, an 8-megapixel “Ultra Wide” lens (f/2.4) and a 5-megapixel “Depth” lens.

The smartphone also comes with “Live Focus” feature that lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the “bokeh” effect for better photos. The Galaxy A7’s 8-megapixel Ultra Wide Lens at the rear is placed at the same viewing angle as the human eye. The device ensures clear photos in both bright and low-light conditions, Samsung says.

On the software front, it runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and it houses a 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung is set to launch another “Galaxy A” series smartphone with a quad-camera system, Galaxy A9 in Malaysia on October 11 that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment).

The company is refreshing its mid-price segment smartphones with flagship premium features for the rest of the year.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 13:22 IST