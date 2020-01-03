Samsung launches Galaxy Book Flex Alpha ahead of CES 2020

tech

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:56 IST

CES 2020 is right around the corner. Samsung, for one, will showcase a number of interesting gadgets from its portfolio at the upcoming event. But before the company introduces gadgets like a bezel-less smart TV and a virtual keyboard, it has launched the Galaxy Book Flex, a 2-in1 laptop with a QLED display.

Just like Galaxy Book Flex, which was launched alongside Galaxy Book Ion last year, Galaxy Book Alpha comes with a 13.3-inch display with aluminium finish. It also has smaller bezels compared to Galaxy Book Flex laptop.

On the hardware part, Galaxy Book Flex Alpha come with 13.3-inch QLED full HD Display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel and 600 nits brightness. Samsung says that the newly launched laptop is capable of providing 100% colour volume in any lightning. The newly launched laptop measures 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm and weighs 1.19Kg.

The newly launched laptop is powered 10th generation Intel Core processor that integrates Intel UHD Graphics. It is available in two RAM variants. One with 8GB RAM and the other with 12GB RAM. In terms of memory, Galaxy Book Flex Alpha comes with 256GB and 512GB memory variants. There is also support for up to 1TB SSD (NVMe).

In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha as two 1.5W stereo speakers, a 720p front camera with Dual Array Digital Mic, and a fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, the 2-in-1 laptop has Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port and a MicroSD port. The laptop also features support for S-Pen. But, users will have to purchase that separately.

Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will be available in Royal Silver colour variant in the US in the first half of 2020 at a starting price of $829.99 (Rs 59,580 approximately).