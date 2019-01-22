Samsung launches its smallest image sensor, ISOCELL Slim 3T2

Day after launching Exynos 7 series mid-range chip, Samsung has introduced ISOCELL Slim 3T2, its smallest high resolution-image sensor ever. The new image sensor is aimed at modern full-screen phones with slim form factors.

Samsung’s new picture sensor measures 1/3.4-inches (about 5.1mm diagonally) and features 0.8um pixels to deliver 20-megapixel resolution for both and rear cameras. Samsung is promising high color fidelity as it is capable of absorbing more light information and gather details at even sub-micrometer-sized pixels.

Samsung ISOCELL Slim 3T2 sensor can be installed in phones with notch displays or punch-hole design also known as in-screen camera.

“The 1/3.4-inch 3T2 snuggly fits into a tiny module making more space for the display. In addition, Samsung’s Tetracell technology, which merges four pixels to work as one, lets the 3T2 take brighter and sharper pictures in low-light settings as the color filter array’s light sensitivity increases to that of a 1.6μm-pixel image sensor at 5Mp resolution,” Samsung explains on its website.

For rear cameras, ISOCELL Slim 3T2 uses an RGB filter rather the traditiona tetracell tech which the company claims reduces the height of module by roughly 7% compared to Samsung’s own 20-megapixel image sensor.

“Compared to a 13Mp sensor with the same module height, the 20Mp 3T2 retains 60-percent higher effective resolution at 10x digital zoom that presents clearer and more accurate results,” Samsung added.

