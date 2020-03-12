Samsung launches new range of TVs in India, prices start at Rs 12,990

tech

Samsung on Thursday launched an affordable range of new TVs and smart TVs in India. Samsung’s new smart TVs come in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes including a 32-inch non-smart TV variant. Samsung has also announced new ‘Make for India’ features launching with the smart TVs.

The new Samsung smart TVs start at Rs 12,990 and these will be available at all Samsung stores, offline and online platforms and Samsung’s e-store as well. Samsung is also offering a two-year warranty on its new smart TVs. Prices for its 43-inch smart TV hasn’t been announced yet.

Samsung’s new range of smart TVs seems at par with brands like Xiaomi who offer aggressive pricing. Xiaomi’s 32-inch smart TV is priced at Rs 12,499 in India.

Samsung highlights new features available on the smart TVs. There’s the personal computer mode which essentially turns the smart TV to a PC. With this feature, users can create documents, presentations on the cloud. It also lets users mirror their laptop on the TV without an internet connection. It has a remote access feature that lets users access it from any location online.

The new smart TVs are also equipped with content guide that helps users find curated content from platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The last feature turns the smart TV to a music system. This feature is said to enhance the audio experience by adding visual elements on the smart TV. Here, users can choose among different skins which will appear on the TV while they’re playing music.