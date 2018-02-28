Samsung leads 4G LTE device shipments in 2017: CMR report

With 21% market share, Samsung retained the top spot in the 4G LTE device shipments in 2017 while Chinese handset maker Xiaomi stood second with 18% share, market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Wednesday.

The 4G LTE shipments in India grew 80% in 2017 Year-on-Year (YoY), with total shipments reaching 148.3 million units, according to CMR’s annual “4G LTE Devices India Market Review” report.

“In 2017, Chinese brands grew aggressively with 143% sequential growth, thereby, contributing to one in every 2 4G LTE device shipped in India,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

“The Chinese success story can be traced to their keen and clear understanding of the needs of the discerning Indian customers, and offering them, with the latest specs at affordable prices,” Ram added.

Reliance Retail’s smartphone brand LYF was the only domestic brand among the top three 4G LTE mobile handsets makers with 14% market share.

“Reliance Jio’s JioFi devices shook the 4G data card market in CY2017, contributing to extraordinary availability of LTE. On the back of Reliance Jio, 4G in India will continue to grow in an upward trajectory, with India becoming a fully-developed 4G nation this year,” Prabhu added.

In the tablet category, Lenovo led the 4G tablet shipments in 2017 and contributed 47% to the total shipments, followed by Samsung with 19% and iBall with 15% shipments.

“(The year) 2018 will further see 4G technology adoption continuing to gain traction in India. This will be largely driven by adoption of 4G smartphones. The recent trend of 4G feature phones, and bundled offerings at the entry-level price band will further see 4G LTE device shipments grow,” said Narinder Kumar, Lead Analyst, CMR.