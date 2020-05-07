Samsung makes online smartphone shopping easier, teams up with Benow to bring local retailers online

tech

Samsung is making it easier for you to buy Galaxy smartphones online by partnering with Benow. This partnership will connect you with the local store sellers from your neighbouring area so you get the desired product on time with more availability options. As for the dealers, this is supposed to be a quicker way to connect with customers and possibly boost sales. Samsung says it has over 20,000 offline retailers on board across India with this partnership. “More than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform that enables consumers to buy Galaxy smartphones online from their neighbourhood stores.”

So how does this work?

As it has been explained by Samsung, the firm will give the details of the dealer to Benow. The dealer will then get a link through which he/she can download the Benow app. In the app, the dealer can make an online catalogue of best-selling Galaxy smartphones. This catalogue can be edited as well with new models as and when they launch.

Once the catalogue is curated, the dealer can share the link to the catalogue online.

The consumer can then click on the catalogue link shared by the dealer and go ahead to browse and purchase the product. To order a new phone, they need to place a request via the online link. Once the order is placed, the dealer gets a notification on his/her Benow app. The dealer will then check fir the customer detail from the app and call to finalise the deal.

The payment can be done via cash on delivery, credit card, debit card or easy EMI. Once done, both the parties get digital charge slips.

“Our partnership with Benow is part of our broader online to offline (O2O) strategy and is aimed to provide benefits of both offline and online platforms to the consumer,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “This will ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal.”

Soorraj VS, Co-founder, Benow says that “Our O2O initiative in partnership with Samsung ensures that a large number of their mobile dealers can now have an online presence and extend an Omni-channel experience to their customers.” He adds that “The beauty of the platform is that it does not call for yet another app download while giving a seamless app like shopping experience all the way to a checkout with multiple payment options to the customers.”