Samsung may scale down its presence at the upcoming MWC 2020

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:20 IST

Thanks to Coronavirus, two of the tech giants that have backed out from the upcoming MWC 2020 conference as of now are LG and Nvidia. Many others are said to scale down their presence and Samsung could soon be one of them, according to a new report by CNET. Several executives are reportedly cancelled their trips for MWC 2020 and the South Korean tech firm is said to be ‘considering’ its options to showcase products when it comes to the trade show. The firm may also change its approach towards one of the largest tech conferences of the year, soon.

For now, Samsung is still said to have a booth presence at the MWC 2020 conference in Barcelona, Spain. However, it will take several precautions.

Although Samsung is having its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event for the launch of its much anticipated smartphones - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip, we may not see some other mid-range handset launches during MWC. For what’s worth, the handset maker launched several end-to-end 5G product solutions at MWC 2019. This also included the Samsung RF chipsets for 5G base stations. Pushing its efforts in the 5G arena, the handset maker debuted its Galaxy S10 5G model at the conference as well.

Samsung is usually an exhibitor when it comes to smartphones, at MWC. The company is expected to showcase the new Galaxy S20 devices to many more at the event. Last year we also saw some Galaxy A series smartphones up for display along with the Galaxy Fold.

Coronavirus is slowly throwing MWC 2020 out of gear this year with brands scaling down their presence at the event. Certain companies like Oppo and Huawei are taking strict actions to make sure their executives and the attendees are not infected. Oppo is reportedly said to check the temperature of every person attending its events. Even MWC’s safety and security web page states that there is a “no-handshake policy” at the event.