Samsung, MediaTek vying for 5G mobile chip orders from Huawei

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:18 IST

With tensions between the US government and Huawei showing no signs of easing, the latter is looking to reduce reliance on the west. And as a result, both Samsung and MediaTek are hoping to bag the 5G mobile chip orders that might come in from Huawei since it is planning to move away from Qualcomm.

Like MediaTek, Samsung is also a major manufacturer of mobile chipsets. Right now, across the globe there are only four major 5G mobile chip makers - Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung and Huawei. Huawei makes and ships its own HiSilicon Kirin 5G chip ranges on their flagship smartphones that are processed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

However, Huawei might still be looking out for other alternatives for 5G chips and Samsung and MediaTek are both viable options. Samsung is known for its Exynos chips while Mediatek is known for its Dimensity lineup of 5G mobile processors.

According to the vice president of Qualcomm, Hou Mingjuan, the 5G market is “relatively unaffected” by the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to see a high demand and growth this year.

This means that the 5G and all the related tech will continue to be sought after by OEMs and companies like Huawei will require a large number of 5G chips for both flagship devices and other low, mid-range handsets.

It remains to be seen what Huawei decides on moving forward.