Home / Tech / Samsung no longer syncs keyboard data with its Cloud

Samsung no longer syncs keyboard data with its Cloud

Samsung has stopped syncing keyboard data with Samsung Cloud.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
You can use apps like SwiftKey or Gboard
You can use apps like SwiftKey or Gboard(REUTERS)
         

Samsung has stopped syncing keyboard data with its Samsung Cloud platform. The company had removed the keyboard sync feature on its recently released Galaxy S20 phones.

According to Sammobile, the company has already started to remove the feature with users getting the notifications about the change. The move essentially means the data on your device will stay but it won’t carried to a new Galaxy phone when you switch. The keyboard data on Samsung Cloud has also been deleted.

Samsung hasn’t explained why it has removed the ability to sync the keyboard data.

“Thank you for continued to support of Samsung Cloud. We regret to inform you that as of 4-13-2020, the sync feature for keyboard will no longer be available,” Samsung said in its notification to users.

“The feature stores your frequently typed words in Samsung Cloud and restores them to your devices when needed. The end of this feature will not affect other aspects of the Samsung Cloud service,” the company explained.

The change will affect Samsung users who have been relying on the default keyboard and synced data with Samsung Cloud for better keyboard experience. For now, users can switch to third-party keyboard apps like Google’s Gboard or Swiftkey

