Samsung Notebook 7, Notebook 7 Force launched: Price, specifications

Samsung introduced two new lightweight laptops to its portfolio - Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force - that are designed to take on the MacBook Pro models. Samsung’s new Notebooks also draw heavy inspiration from Apple’s MacBook Pro.

The Notebook 7 is aimed at everyday users and boasts a near bezel-less display. It is available in 13-inch and 15-inch display models. Powering the Notebook 7 is Intel 8th generation Core processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB expandable storage.

Targeted at power users and content creators, the Notebook 7 Force boasts NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, up to 24GB LPDDR4 RAM, up to 512GB storage with two expandable storage slots, and support for Gigabit Wi-Fi.

The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will initially be available in South Korea and Hong Kong, followed by the US and Brazil later in 2019.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 12:24 IST