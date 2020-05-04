Samsung offers 15% cashback, no cost EMIs on TVs, digital appliances

tech

Samsung India has announced new offers on its TVs and digital appliances. Customers who pre-book these products can get up to 15% cashback and no-cost EMIs.

Samsung’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-booking offers are available till May 8. Interested customers can visit Samsung’s e-store to pre-book QLED TVs, QLED 4K TVs, and appliances like ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, smart ovens and more. These products will be delivered from the nearest Samsung Authorised Retailer once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Coming to the offers, those who pre-book will get 15% cashback on paying with their HDFC bank debit and credit cards. There’s also the option of no-cost EMI and other finance options with up to 18 months. On Samsung TVs, the company is offering an extended warranty of one more year on the panel. It is also offering a 30-day free trial for ZEE5 premium pack.

Offers on other appliances

Samsung is also offering smart ovens with a 10-year ceramic enamel warranty, a free borosil kit and a 5-year magnetron warranty. Other appliances like refrigerators, these have a 10-year warranty on digital inverter compressors, while washing machines have 10-12 year motor warranty. ACs are offered with free installation, 5-year condenser warranty, 5-year PCB controller warranty and a free AC recharge offer.