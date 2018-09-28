Samsung offers Galaxy Watch at Rs 9,999 with Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is offering the new Galaxy Watch at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 on purchasing the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. This offer is currently live and will be valid till October 20.

Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes of 42mm and 46mm priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 29,990 respectively. The sale offer is only for the smaller 42mm Galaxy Watch which comes in two colour options of midnight black and rose gold.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be purchased from select offline Samsung stores, and online platforms like Flipakrt, Amazon India, Paytm, Snapdeal and Tatacliq. Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs 67,900, and Rs 84,900 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+512GB variants respectively.

After purchasing the phone, Galaxy Note 9 users will need to activate the phone and sign-in to ‘My Galaxy’ app within the offer period. Following which users can redeem the Galaxy Watch coupon starting October 15 from My Galaxy app. This discount coupon will be available till November 30. Samsung will ship the Galaxy Watch within 30 days of purchasing it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch specifications, features

Galaxy Watch is available with Bluetooth only or LTE connectivity. It features a Super AMOLED ‘Always On’ display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection on top. Galaxy Watch packs a 472mAh and 270mAh batteries. On the software front, it runs Tizen based Wear OS 4.0.

Galaxy Watch is powered by Exynos dual core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB onboard storage. For connectivity it uses Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC and 3G/4G.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 14:50 IST