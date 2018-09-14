Samsung Opera House in pictures

Samsung recently opened its largest mobile experience centre in Bengaluru. Located at Brigade Road, ‘Samsung Opera House’ will offer an experience zone for its products and services.

Samsung Opera House will have Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences. VR experiences such as the “4D Sway Chair” or the “Whiplash Pulsar 4D chair” that makes 360-degrees three-dimensional movements will be available at the experience centre.

Samsung will showcase its entire product lineup from categories like smartphones, wearables, TVs, refrigerators and more. Accessories for smartphones like military strength skins for screen protection will be available at Samsung Opera House. Samsung is also offering its customers with services like laser engraving of any design or content on phone covers.

Samsung Opera House will showcase the company’s entire product lineup. (Samsung)

VR experiences using Samsung’s Gear headset at the Samsung Opera House. (Samsung)

4D Sway Chair or the Whiplash Pulsar 4D chair for VR experiences like 360-degrees three-dimensional movements. (Samsung)

Samsung’s home appliance zone with a kitchen set-up where a chef would give live cooking demonstrations using Samsung smart ovens. (Samsung)

Samsung’s monitors for gaming experiences. (Samsung)

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 13:32 IST