Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India as govt announces COVID-19 lockdowns

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 23:05 IST

Oppo, Vivo and Samsung have stopped production at their Greater Noida factories as the government announced a lockdown to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. These smartphone companies will be meeting Uttar Pradesh government officials tonight to discuss the “future course of action”, according to reports.

“The factories are shut till March 25...basis discussions with UP government officials, both Oppo and Vivo will take future steps,” a person familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson from Samsung said that their production in India has been suspended till further notice.

“At Samsung, health and safety is of highest priority, as a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with a directive from the government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations and have asked our employees at our sales, marketing and R&D in India to work from home,” a company spokesperson told ET.

“Some essential critical services, such as customer service, will operate with limited staff,” the spokesperson added.

Taking further precautions, Vivo has already asked all it non-factory workers to work from home from Monday.

According to reports, telecom gear makers Ericsson and Nokia are still continuing with production work at their Chennai and Pune factories.

“Ericsson facility in Pune will be working based on social distancing principle that is 50 percent workforce. The work is on based on exemption granted by the relevant authorities,” a company spokesperson was reported saying.

Most cities are being put on complete lockdown from Monday onwards with only essential services being allowed to be on like pharmacies. PM Narendra Modi has appealed to all establishments to not deduct salaries of employees under the current circumstances.