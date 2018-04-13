Samsung Pay ‘Rewards’ programme now in India; here’s how it works

Samsung India on Thursday rolled out ‘Samsung Rewards’ for the users of its mobile payments service ‘Samsung Pay’ in India. Samsung Rewards are essentially points that will be added to their account anywhere and anytime users pay via Samsung Pay. The rewards programme is valid for Samsung Pay Mini as well.

Samsung launched its payment service in India last March. Samsung Pay works with fingerprint authentication, card tokenisation and Samsung’s mobile security platform - Samsung KNOX.

Samsung Pay users will earn these reward points every time they use the feature irrespective of the amount spent. These reward points can then be redeemed for purchasing Samsung products and partner vouchers. Samsung will also organise campaigns from time to time for users to earn ‘Accelerated Rewards’ and bonus points, the company said.

Samsung Rewards programme has three tiers - Silver, Gold and Platinum. According to the points accumulated, users will automatically move up the tier. Users need to upgrade Samsung Pay to the latest version to for Samsung Rewards.

How to use Samsung Pay

Users just need to tap their Samsung smartphone on a regular card reader and make payments.

The card reader will have to be enabled with Samsung Pay support.

Smartphones with Samsung Pay

These are the smartphones which currently support Samsung Pay.

Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 edge+, Note 5, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), A5 (2016), A7 (2016), Galaxy A9 Pro and Galaxy J7 Pro.

The programme is already available for Samsung Pay users in other global markets, including South Korea, the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand and Malaysia.

“With ‘Samsung Rewards’, we are attempting to drive user engagement and consumer loyalty for the platform,” Sanjay Razdan, Senior Director, Samsung India, said in a statement.

With inputs from IANS.