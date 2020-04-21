e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung planning to launch 600MP camera sensors that work better than human eyes

Samsung planning to launch 600MP camera sensors that work better than human eyes

Human eyes can match a resolution of around 500MP, Samsung wants to exceed that with 600MP camera sensors

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Human eyes can match a resolution of around 500MP, Samsung wants to exceed that with 600MP camera sensors. However, these cameras will not be used on smartphones but on smart cars instead.
Human eyes can match a resolution of around 500MP, Samsung wants to exceed that with 600MP camera sensors. However, these cameras will not be used on smartphones but on smart cars instead. (REUTERS)
         

After announcing 64MP image sensor modules for smartphone cameras last year and then unveiling the 108MP camera sensor that was used in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung has made some significant improvements when it comes to camera sensors. Now, the company is looking to take it further still.

Yongin Park, EVP, Head of Sensor Business Team, System LSI Business, said in an article that human eyes “are said to match a resolution of around 500MP”. And in comparison, most modern DSLR cameras and smartphone cameras offer 40MP and 12MP sensors. Thus the camera industry needs to go a long way to match human eyes. However, Park mentioned that Samsung is planning to develop camera sensors that have resolutions as high as 600MP.

It is tricky to create a balance between resolution and pixel size, as “smaller pixels can reduce image quality”, Samsung has also been developing advanced pixel binning technologies, wrote Park. “Its 64MP sensors use 2×2 pixel binning, while its 108MP sensors use 3×3 pixel binning to increase light absorption and mitigate issues related to low-light conditions”. This tech will be used in the company’s upcoming ultra-high-resolution camera sensors going forward.

Park wrote that most cameras available today can “only take images that are visible to the human eye (wavelengths between 450nm and 750nm), and sensors that can detect light wavelengths outside of that range are hard to come by”.

“Image sensors that can perceive ultraviolet light and infrared waves can be used to benefit a wide range of areas, including agricultural and medical fields,” he added.

Image sensors with ultraviolet (UV) light perception can be used to diagnose skin cancer and infrared camera sensors can help in quality control in industrial use cases. Samsung’s Systems LSI business, which develops image sensors, is also looking to create sensors that can register smells and tastes, Park added.

The most popular use case of high-res sensors has been the field of smartphones recently, and the company says that it is looking to provide camera sensors for autonomous vehicles, drones, and other IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The 600MP camera sensors the company is working on might not be used on smartphones, but in devices like smart cars etc. There is also a rumour that Samsung is planning to launch a 150MP Nanocell camera sensor for smartphones.

top news
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
‘Helped foreigners go home, now let migrant workers’: Gehlot’s message to PM Modi
‘Helped foreigners go home, now let migrant workers’: Gehlot’s message to PM Modi
‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’
‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Live: Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4, says PM Conte
Live: Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4, says PM Conte
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech