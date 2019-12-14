Samsung refutes claims it has sold 1 million Galaxy Fold units

tech

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:09 IST

Samsung on Friday made headlines saying that the company has so far sold 1 million units of its foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold. This in fact came from Samsung Electronics’ President Young Sohn. Samsung is now saying that it has not sold 1 million Galaxy Fold units as reported by the media.

Sohn was quoted as saying, “And I think that the point is, we are selling a million of these products. There is a million people that want to use this product at $2,000,” at TechCrunch’s Disrupt Berlin event.

This was naturally assumed as Samsung’s claim of having sold 1 million Galaxy Fold units which is quite a feat considering the device has a $2,000 price tag. It is also double the expectations of Samsung itself who had kept the figures at 500,000 units. According to a report by Yonhap, Samsung has denied such reports saying that the company’s spokesperson may have confused the initial sales target for the Galaxy Fold which was interpreted as the sales achieved so far.

While Samsung confirmed it hasn’t sold 1 million Galaxy Fold units, the company did not highlight the actual figures.

When the Galaxy Fold launched in India at Rs 1,64,999, the company said it sold 1,600 units in just 30 minutes. Analysts had also predicted Samsung would sell between 400,000 and 500,000 Galaxy Fold units this year. The company is expected to reach sales figures of up to 6 million units for the Galaxy Fold in 2020.