Samsung reportedly working on Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung is planning to come up with a new ‘Lite’ variant for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones are expected to launch in the next few weeks.

According to a report from Sam Mobile, Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in two colours of black and red. This smartphone could launch first in Europe. There is no information on the specifications of Note 10 Lite but it is expected to be an affordable version of the phablet. Galaxy Note 10 Lite will most likely come with the S Pen too.

As for the Galaxy S10 Lite its full specifications is available. The smartphone will come with 8GB RAM, 128GB of on-board storage and run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It will feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and 5MP depth sensor. There will be a 32MP camera up front for selfies. Galaxy S10 Lite is also rumoured to feature 45W fast charging.

Reports also suggest Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display which is surprisingly bigger than the Galaxy S10. The smartphone is also said to house a 4,500mAh battery which is bigger than the S10’s itself. It’s difficult to understand right now what exactly Samsung’s strategy is with the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The Galaxy S10e is already a watered down version of the flagship Galaxy S10 series by Samsung. Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900 in India. Also there is no word on whether Samsung will bring the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite to India.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 15:34 IST