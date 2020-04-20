e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung rolls back the new update for Galaxy S20 Ultra after multiple bugs reported

Samsung rolls back the new update for Galaxy S20 Ultra after multiple bugs reported

Samsung has been working to fix several bugs in its new premium Galaxy S20 phones.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Galaxy S20 Ultra users face issues with the new update
Galaxy S20 Ultra users face issues with the new update(REUTERS)
         

Samsung has rolled back its latest update for Galaxy S20 Ultra users. The company has not specified the reason for the roll-back, but many users complained about slower charging speed and a green tint when using the highest 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has been working to fix several bugs discovered in its new premium Galaxy S20 lineup. Last month, Samsung had released an update to fix camera issues with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Some users had complained facing problems with zoom feature on the premium phone. These problems, however, seems sporadic and not all users are affected by them.

Just to recap, Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s most premium flagship smartphone right now. Launched in February this year, Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts of high-end specifications such as 108-megapixel camera and up to 16GB of RAM.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of autofocus, overheating issues

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen (Infinity-O display) with HDR 10+ support. It runs on Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB/16GB RAM. The phone comes with 128GB/512GB storage options.

Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel primary camera, 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a ToF VGA camera. It has a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

