Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 get Android 10 with One UI 2.0 update

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:11 IST

After the Galaxy S10 series Samsung has started rolling out Android 10 for its budget smartphones, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. It’s quite interesting that these phones are getting the Android 10 update since it was first scheduled for January and also flagships like the Galaxy Note 10 haven’t received it yet.

The software update for Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 was first spotted by Sam Mobile. This update also comes with the Android December 2019 security update for both the smartphones. The latest Android 10 update runs One UI 2.0 on top. Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 users should be notified of the new software update. Users can also check for the update by opening Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

In addition to Android 10 this update also brings the new One UI 2.0 features. One UI 2.0 comes with new features like an enhanced dark mode, minimized notifications for gaming, new keyboard and more audio customizations for Galaxy Buds. On One UI 2.0 notification windows for calls will be comparatively smaller when users are gaming. Dark mode gets an update on One UI 2.0 where it darkens even the lock screen and home screen wallpapers.

One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 is currently available only for Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 users in India. It’s a surprising move from Samsung since only the Galaxy S10 series has received the update so far. Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are part of Samsung’s budget Galaxy M-series which it introduced at the beginning of this year.

