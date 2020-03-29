e-paper
Samsung rumoured to be working on all-display phone, could be Note 20

Samsung’s all-screen phone is seen in a new appliance commercial. Is it the Note 20?

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2020 20:17 IST
Hindustan Times
All-screen phones have become a reality thanks to on-screen fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie cameras. Samsung may also be working on a new and premium all-display phone.

Spotted by BGR, Samsung’s all-display phone is seen in an official commercial about the company’s air-conditioner. Around 55 seconds into the video, the phone makes an appearance featuring no notch or Infinity cutout to house the front camera.

The phone seen in Samsung may very well not exist for now, but it hasn’t stopped speculations it could be the company’s next premium Galaxy Note 20 phone. According to rumors, the next Galaxy Note 20 is going to come with mostly same set of specs as S20 Ultra. As we’ve seen over the years, there will be more improvements and optimization for the Note series. 

The latest rumor comes days after LetsGoDigital and YouTuber Concept Creator produced renders of the Note 20. According to the renders, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a flatter look and feel. It has a glass design. The rear camera module looks same as the S20 Ultra. The renders also show a glossier version of the stylus, S Pen.

