Samsung’s AKG launches N400 earbuds with ANC technology

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:53 IST

Samsung’s audio brand, AKG, has quietly launched a brand new pair of noise cancelling earbuds in Korea. The AKG N400 earbuds are listed on the company’s Korea website for 229,000 Won (Rs 14,112 approximately).

According to TizenHelp, which first spotted the device on the company’s website, the newly launched N400 earbuds come with IPX7 waterproof technology and they can withstand up to 1 meter water for 30 minutes. They offer up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and six hours with the feature turned off. It takes roughly 2 hours to charge them completely and they offer up to 12 hours of battery life on standby mode.

In addition to the ANC feature, the AKG N400 earbuds come with several interesting features. They feature support for Samsung’s Bixby, Google Assistant and Siri and they provide 1 hour of battery life when charged for 10 minutes in the Qi-certified quick charging mode.

The N400 earbuds also come with a TalkThru mode that drowns the music so that users can have a conversation without removing the earbuds, and an Ambient Aware mode that lowers the volume down so that users can remain aware about their surroundings while listening to music.

They are available for sale in the home country and at this point it remains uncertain when Samsung will launch these newly launched earbuds globally.