Samsung’s Exynos team is embarrassed of Galaxy S20 smartphones selling in their home country, here’s why

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:38 IST

Since years Samsung has been following a practice of launching flagship Galaxy S series and Note series smartphones with two processor variants. While its home country, the US and some others usually get the Qualcomm Snapdragon version, others like India get the Samsung-made Exynos processor variant. This year too India received the Exynos version of the Galaxy S20 smartphones. But home ground South Korea got the Qualcomm version instead of Samsung’s own Exynos version.

And the fact that Samsung is not using its Exynos-based Galaxy S20 smartphones in home country is what is making the Exynos team embarrassed as per a report by Korean Economic Daily.

Although the reason for this switch is not yet known, it is being assumed that since South Korea is among the first to implement 5G connectivity, smartphones with better performance was important and Qualcomm was able to convince Samsung that their Snapdragon 865 processors were more efficient.

On that note, those who are using Samsung phones based on Exynos processors, don’t seem to be happy about it as per a petition filed on change.org. The petition claims Exynos-based Samsung handsets as ‘inferior’. The petition adds that Samsung also uses Sony sensors in smartphones in the US and its own ISOCELL sensors for other countries, which also make the latter ‘inferior’. The petition now has around 35,000 backers.

It is worth adding that Samsung’s Exynos 990 has dual core custom GPU + dual core Cortex A76 and dual core cortex A55 CPU. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is said to feature Cortex A77, Cortex A55 and Kyro CPU as well, which is more powerful theoretically.

Meanwhile we are seeing other companies launch smartphones with Samsung’s Exynos processor, take Motorola for instance. However, at least we can expect Samsung to improve its Exynos processors if nothing else.