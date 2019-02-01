Samsung’s foldable phone revealed in Galaxy Unpacked teaser video

Samsung is expected to launch its foldable ‘Galaxy F’ smartphone at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20. A new teaser video for the event may have just confirmed the launch. It also gives us a good look at the foldable phone.

The teaser video was posted by Samsung Vietnam and taken down shortly. The video was however posted on YouTube. The one minute long video shows the foldable phone opening up like a book. When folded, the device acts as a smartphone and opens up to form a tablet. This looks very similar to what Samsung had unveiled at an event last November.

Samsung ‘Galaxy F’ foldable phone: Specifications, features

Samsung’s foldable phone features what the company calls ‘Infinity Flex’ 7.3-inch display with 1536x2152 pixels resolution. There’s a smaller 4.5-inch cover display along with 840x1960 pixels resolution. Samsung is also working with Google for an Android OS optimised for the foldable phone.

Samsung ‘Galaxy F’ foldable phone: Price

Samsung has been very discreet on details about its foldable phone. It is understood that the foldable phone will be a premium phone and carry an expensive price tag. According to a report by PhoneArena, Samsung’s foldable phone will cost double the price of a premium phone. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) is priced at Rs 67,900 in India.

Samsung will launch its foldable phone this year. The company is yet to give an official name to the device. Detailed specifications and price of the Galaxy F are expected to be announced the ‘Unpacked’ event where the Galaxy S10 series will also be revealed.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 17:05 IST