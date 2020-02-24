Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series smartphones to go on sale in India on March 6, pre-orders start today

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:10 IST

Samsung had launched its flagship Galaxy S20 series earlier this month along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The S20 series smartphones are now up for pre-booking both on Samsung’s official website and on Amazon.

You can pre-book your devices on Amazon from here.

The S20 smartphones will go on sale on March 6 across the country. The Z Flip on the other hand is going on sale on February 26 and is priced at Rs 1,09,999.

The Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs 66,999 whereas the Galaxy S20 Plus will cost you Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs 92,999 in India.

Galaxy S20 comes in Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Gray colour variants. Galaxy S20 Plus is available in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray colour options. The top-tier Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in just one colour variants — Cosmic Gray.

For the sale offer, Samsung is giving away Galaxy Buds Plus for Rs 1,999 for those who will book the Plus or the Ultra model. Buyers who pre-order Galaxy S20 will receive these Galaxy Buds Plus at Rs 2,999.

Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus specs

Both Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus share a few design details like a punch-hole display and a rectangular camera module.

The Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch QHD+ Infinity O display that with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the 120Hz mode only works at 1080p. The 1440p native resolution only supports 60Hz. As a bonus, touch response speed has been bumped up to a whopping 240Hz.

The Galaxy S20 Plus also has similar capabilities, except that it comes with a larger 6.7-inch display. Both the phones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy S20 sports a 10MP punch-hole selfie camera (same as the S20 Plus) and on the back, there is a triple rear camera system. This rear camera setup includes a 64MP 3x telephoto camera, 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The S20 Plus gets a quad rear camera setup which includes a ToF camera for depth sensing. Both the smartphones come with enhanced Super Steady mode. Digital zoom via software can push 30x zoom.

The Galaxy S20 houses a 4,000mAh battery and the S20 Plus is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. In the 5G variant, S20 offers 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage whereas in LTE variant it offers 8GB RAM and 128G storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, and the LTE variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Both the phones run on Android 10 and are powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor.

Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications

The S20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Infinity O display and a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p and 60Hz at 1440p, along with that 240Hz touch response. There is also an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The S20 Ultra houses a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 108MP primary camera, 48MP telephoto camera, 12MP ultra wide camera and a ToF camera. The smartphone supports 10x hybrid optical zoom and a whopping 100X digital zoom — called Space Zoom. For selfies, you will get a 40MP punch hole camera on the front.

Galaxy S20 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

In terms of storage, both 5G and LTE variants will offer 16GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB and 512GB storage options. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The Ultra’s implements a proper 5G mode that has full support for mmWave radios.