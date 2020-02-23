Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip factory shut due to Coronavirus outbreak

tech

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 08:20 IST

Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that it has temporarily shut down a smartphone plant in the South Korean city of Gumi, shortly after a plant employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Samsung plans to complete disinfection work at the plant in Gumi, 260 kms southeast of Seoul, by Sunday and resume operations at the plant on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Employees who made contact with the virus patient have quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Samsung said.

A company official said the temporary shutdown is unlikely to affect the production of smartphones.

The Gumi plant produces Samsung’s flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

South Korea reported 229 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 433. The country reported the second death of a coronavirus patient on Friday.