e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip factory shut due to Coronavirus outbreak

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip factory shut due to Coronavirus outbreak

Samsung plans to complete disinfection work at the plant in Gumi, 260 kms southeast of Seoul, by Sunday and resume operations at the plant on Monday.

tech Updated: Feb 23, 2020 08:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Employees who made contact with the virus patient have quarantined themselves.
Employees who made contact with the virus patient have quarantined themselves.(REUTERS)
         

Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that it has temporarily shut down a smartphone plant in the South Korean city of Gumi, shortly after a plant employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Samsung plans to complete disinfection work at the plant in Gumi, 260 kms southeast of Seoul, by Sunday and resume operations at the plant on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Employees who made contact with the virus patient have quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Samsung said.

A company official said the temporary shutdown is unlikely to affect the production of smartphones.

The Gumi plant produces Samsung’s flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

ALSO READ: Apple to reopen a store in Shanghai today with reduced working hours

South Korea reported 229 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 433. The country reported the second death of a coronavirus patient on Friday.

tags
top news
Over 500 women block Delhi road over CAA, force DMRC to shut exits at this station
Over 500 women block Delhi road over CAA, force DMRC to shut exits at this station
PM Modi wants definition of ‘hate speech’ expanded
PM Modi wants definition of ‘hate speech’ expanded
Ind vs NZ LIVE: Boult castles Pujara, India 2 down for 78 at Tea
Ind vs NZ LIVE: Boult castles Pujara, India 2 down for 78 at Tea
Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting
Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting
No 3k-tonne gold deposit found in UP’s Sonbhadra: Geological Survey of India
No 3k-tonne gold deposit found in UP’s Sonbhadra: Geological Survey of India
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Ex-Jet Airways director Naresh Goyal, wife booked for cheating travel company
Ex-Jet Airways director Naresh Goyal, wife booked for cheating travel company
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech