Samsung’s new phone doesn’t have internet connectivity to distract you

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro is your usual smartphone but without any option to connect to the internet via mobile network or Wi-Fi. Galaxy J2 Pro is priced at 199,100 won (Rs 12,200 approximately) and comes in two colour options of black and gold.

Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 Pro in its home turf, South Korea for students to focus on their studies. South Korea is home to digitally and technologically savvy citizens but at the same time it’s also known for having one of the toughest education systems. This smartphone is also aimed at elderly people who cannot spend on data packs.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro does not support 3G, 4G LTE, or Wi-Fi thereby blocking any kind of internet connectivity. Otherwise, the phone supports basic functions like calling, messaging, and camera. Galaxy J2 Pro also comes with DioDict 4 pre-installed which is an offline English-Korean dictionary app.

Samsung also has exchange offers for students aged between 18 and 21 on Galaxy J2 Pro by June 30. Students can exchange this phone with high-end smartphones from Samsung’s Galaxy S, Note and A series.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro specifications

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro features a 5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM. Also on offer is 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone is fuelled by a 2,600mAh removable battery. For photography, Galaxy J2 Pro sports an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera.