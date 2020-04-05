Samsung’s next gen Galaxy Buds may look like beans

tech

The race to make the most compact truly wireless earbuds is on.

Samsung is reportedly experimenting with a completely new truly wireless earbuds with radical design changes. The next generation Galaxy Buds are internally codenamed “Bean”, because they actually look like the beans.

WinFuture has published the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds ‘beans’. The renders reveal no protruding tail which hangs out like Apple’s AirPods. There are no silicon tips either.

The website says the Beans will measure roughly 2.8cm in size with the upper part fitting in the earcup while the lower part will rest in the ear canal. The design looks more like a hearing aid rather than the conventional truly wireless earbuds we’ve seen from different OEMs thus far.

The report doesn’t elaborate how the design will improve or affect the audio experience on the earbuds. There are no details about the battery capacity or additional sensors it may come with.

That said, it says earbuds sporting model number ‘SM-R180’ will feature as many as two speakers. The first speaker will be for highs and mids while the second will be dedicated for the lows. The device will also have built-in microphones for taking calls.

Samsung’s Beans earbuds are still in the early stages of testing. The design may change as the official launch nears. According to reports, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds ‘beans’ will be launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 later this year.