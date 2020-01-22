Samsung’s next gen Galaxy Buds Plus details leak ahead of Unpacked 2020 event

tech

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:50 IST

Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation Galaxy Buds at its upcoming ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event. A new leak now shows the full design of the Galaxy Buds+ and in three colours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus’ latest leaked renders come from MySmartPrice. The new wireless earbuds are seen in three colour options of light blue, black and white. Comparing it to the previous Galaxy Buds, there aren’t any notable differences between the two versions. Galaxy Buds+ look exactly the same as its predecessor, even the wireless charging case. The only difference would be the addition of light blue colour. Galaxy Buds comes in white, black, silver and yellow colours.

Galaxy Buds+ leak. ( MySmartPrice )

According to rumours, the Galaxy Buds+ is expected to cost 50% more than the Galaxy Buds. In India, the Galaxy Buds is priced at Rs 9,990. With no change in design, Samsung is expected to go big on features for its upcoming wireless earbuds. But reports indicate the company will not integrate active noise cancelling (ANC) on the Galaxy Buds+, a feature available on the AirPods Pro. The Galaxy Buds Plus is however said to offer a 12-hour battery life which is a great improvement.

Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds is expected to be unveiled alongside its flagship Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is said to feature three new phones including the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Flip would be the company’s second foldable phone featuring a new clamshell design.