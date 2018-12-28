Samsung’s next-generation smart TVs to support keyboard, mouse input via Remote Access feature

Samsung’s next-generation smart TVs are going to be smarter and more powerful. The Korean giant has now introduced a new tool called “Remote Access” which will allow Samsung’s 2019 smart TVs to access apps installed on your smartphone, laptop, and even desktop.

The Remote Access feature will also allow future Samsung smart TVs to wirelessly connect with a range of peripheral devices such as keyboard and mouse.

Samsung has also launched a web browser-based cloud office service that can be accessed with the new Remote Access tool. Essentially, this will allow users to access their files on the smart TVs.

“With Remote Access, input devices, including keyboards, can be connected to a Samsung Smart TV, making it easier for users to control their on-screen content. Without a separate HDMI cable connection, users can remotely access a PC in their room through the TV in their living room to perform various tasks including surfing the web or playing games from their TV’s screen using a connected keyboard and mouse,” said the company on its website.

Under the hood of the new tool is VMWare Horizon, a popular Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution. For security and privacy, Samsung will be using its in-house Knox security solution which is also available on its premium smartphones. The Knox security solution, however, is already available on Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung’s Remote Access seems to be a wireless alternative to its DeX hardware solution which allows users to connect smartphones to an external display. Samsung’s DeX has optimised version of Microsoft Office apps for bigger displays. It also supports games such as Vainglory, Lineage 2 Revolution and popular apps like YouTube.

“Samsung is committed to creating an intuitive and convenient user experience for consumers. With Remote Access, consumers will be able to easily access various programs, apps and cloud services installed on multiple connected devices directly through their TV screen,” said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to collaborate with our partners to expand the compatibility of Remote Access and provide more services to our users.”

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 17:30 IST