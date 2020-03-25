Samsung’s next update for Galaxy S10, Note 10 phones to bring these features

tech

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 20:07 IST

Samsung will roll out a new update to Galaxy S10 and Note 10 users to bring a range of new features that are currently available only to Galaxy S20 users. Samsung hasn’t revealed a formal roll-out date but is expected to release later this month. The update will not be available for S10 and Note 10 Lite users.

Let’s take a look at the top features coming soon.

Single Take: The feature uses Artificial Intelligence to take multiple versions of a photo from different camera sensors. The feature helps you give multiple versions of a shot and recommends the best shot.

Night Mode: While the feature already exists on S10 and Note 10 phones, the update brings a much-improved experience, at least Samsung says so. The update also brings the Night Hyperlapse feature.

Custom Filter: Users can now create their own filters and styles. These filters can be reused for other photos as well.

Pro video: S10 and Note 10 users can now use Pro mode for videos as well. The Pro mode brings ability to customize ISO, shutter, exposure, and speed.

Quick Share: The feature allows users to see which contact is in the proximity and lets you send files including photos and videos much faster. The company has also included Music Share.

Gallery: Samsung is making the Gallery smarter with ability to group similar photos and lots more.

“Users can easily review similar shots and select their favorite to serve as the photo group’s thumbnail. When viewing a photo in the gallery, you can zoom in on an image and press Quick Crop, located at the top left-hand corner, to crop photos to your desired size,” said the company on its website.