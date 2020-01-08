Samsung’s Note10 Lite should come to India by the end of this month starting at Rs 44,000

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:41 IST

Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite last week, just ahead of CES 2020 and also before the S20 gets announced. While many have debated about the fact whether launching two Lite variants just before the new flagship smartphone gets announced makes sense, it seems that Samsung is going to stick to its guns for this one.

However, is important to understand what the ‘Lite’ version of a smartphone is intended for. Lite version of a smartphone, which in this case are two smartphones – Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, are aimed to give users an experience that is somewhat similar to the flagship device at a much lower price.

In simpler words, these smartphones are aimed to give a premium experience at the price of a mid-budget smartphone. It is somewhat similar to what Google did with Pixel 3a.

With Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite Samsung is trying to do something similar.

However, it makes little sense for Samsung to launch these mid-range smartphones in January 2020, close to the launch of its Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20) series smartphones. The reason for our argument is – a dated hardware coupled with the confusing launch timeline.

That aside, industry sources tell us that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite should launch in India by the end of this month and is expected to be priced around Rs 44,000 for the 6GB variant and Rs 48,000 for the 8GB variant.

Just to remind you, the Galaxy Note10 Lite comes with a a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. It also features 32-megapixel selfie camera and is available in 6GB and 8GB variants that is coupled with 128GB storage. In addition to that, the phone features a 4,500mAh battery.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core processor that has been designed using 10nm technology. It also comes with the S-Pen.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

Some reports have it that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite should launch in India by early February and be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000.