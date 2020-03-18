e-paper
Samsung’s rumoured 150-megapixel camera may come in Xiaomi phones

The Samsung camera is said to feature a 1-inch sensor size, which will have the same Nanocell Technology that is found in the current ISOCELL Bright HM1 108-megapixel sensor

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone.(REUTERS)
         

Samsung has already made headlines this year by launching the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a smartphone that has a 108-megapixel camera sensor. It is also the first smartphone to feature this tech. However, Samsung is not stopping here as new reports suggest it to be working on a 150-megapixel smartphone camera, as per a report coming from Korea. This camera sensor is said to be for flagship smartphones only and interestingly, Xiaomi is the first in line to get this in its smartphones.

As per rumours, the Samsung camera is said to feature a 1-inch sensor size, which will have the same Nanocell Technology that is found in the current ISOCELL Bright HM1 108-megapixel sensor. In case you missed it, ‘Nanocell’ is the enhanced version of ‘Tetracell’ camera technology that was introduced by Samsung back in 2017. While ‘Tetracell’ has a two-by-two array, which means combining the neighbouring two pixels (total of 4 pixels) to act as one large pixel, ‘Nanocell’ has three-by-three structure, which means combining the neighbouring three pixels (total of 9 pixels) to create one large pixel.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108-megapixel ‘Nona-binning’ explained

This sensor coming to Xiaomi smartphones will definitely help the brand go big on smartphone cameras. But then it will also mean good increase in the price of the entire device. We would have to wait and see if the rumours are true or not. The Xiaomi smartphone is said to arrive sometime in Q4 2020 and could possibly be the Mi Mix 4 or the Mi Note 10. Also mentioned is that other players like Oppo and Vivo could use the same sensor in smartphones in 2021.

For what’s worth, Xiaomi recently used Samsung’s 48-megapixel ISOCELL GW2 sensor in its Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone.

