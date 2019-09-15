Samsung’s smartphone market share in Europe rises in Q2 2019

tech

Samsung Electronics Co.’s smartphone shipments to Europe jumped in the second quarter (Q2) from a year earlier, benefiting from Huawei’s struggle with the US trade ban, a report showed on Sunday. Samsung’s smartphone exports to Central and Eastern Europe accounted for 40 per cent of the market in the April-June period, up from 33 per cent a year earlier, according to the market researcher Counterpoint Research.

Its share was twice that of Huawei of China’s 20 per cent, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean tech firm posted the strong performance despite flattening smartphone demand in the region, led by solid sales of its mid-range Galaxy A-series. “Samsung benefited from the drop in Huawei’s volumes after the US’ trade ban.

“Excellent traction for its refreshed A-series also helped the company’s performance in the region,” Counterpoint Research said in the report.

Samsung was able to attract European consumers with its affordable and powerful A-series, which took up nearly 70 per cent of its smartphone shipments in the region, the research firm said.

