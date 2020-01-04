Samsung’s upcoming 1000R gaming monitors are super curved, ultrawide and for hardcore gamers

tech

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 17:27 IST

Samsung’s latest additions to the Odyssey curved gaming monitor line are the G9 and the G7 1000R monitors. Created specifically for intense gaming sessions, these monitors come with an impressive 1000R display curve. This is the deepest curve ever seen on a super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio gaming monitor.

That makes the 49-inch G9 gaming monitor the first of its kind complete with a glowing rear core and a white chassis. Samsung has also given the G9 a refresh rate of 240Hz, 1ms response time and a Dual Quad HD (DQHD) 5120x1440 resolution. And, for good measure, it also been given it Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility as well as AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 support.

If you don’t have space on your desk for a 49-inch monitor there is something Samsung has for you as well. The G7.

The G7 gaming monitor, which comes with similar features as the G9 ¬– like the 1000R display curve – but in 32-inch and 27-inch models. With an aspect ratio of 16:9 and Quad HD (QHD) 2560x1440 resolution, these monitors may not be as impressive in terms of size and picture quality, however, they’ll deliver the same level of performance with their 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync Compatibility and AMD FreeSync 2 support.

Both the 32-inch and 27-inch G7 models come with the glowing rear core design as well, though only in a black chassis.

Samsung has yet to release the prices for both the G9 and G7 gaming monitors, but we’ll find out all about them at CES 2020.