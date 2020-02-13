Samsung says it can design phones that can fold ‘even more times’, but…

tech

Samsung’s new foldable phone ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ is already out. Based on early reviews and first impressions, Samsung has managed to do a much better job at building foldable phones. The clamshell design seems to have worked in Samsung’s way. From technology point of view, Galaxy Z Flip takes a lead with a foldable glass. Going forward, the company could offer phones that could fold even a higher number of times. At least, the technology prowess is there.

“Technologically, we are capable of designing phones that fold even more times, but what’s more important than the folding technology itself is the kind of value to be offered for consumers,” Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung’s mobile division is quoted as saying.

“It’s also important to have an ecosystem for sufficient content and services before releasing more foldable variants. We can release new foldable phones at an opportune time when there are enough services available on those phones and provide needed values for consumers,” he added.

WATCH:Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip, phone folds at a vertical crease

Tae-moon also pointed out that the company took almost three years to bring a commercial version of the Galaxy Z flip.

Samsung’s careful approach to the foldable phones isn’t unwarranted. The company had a rocky start with the first foldable phone, Galaxy Fold. The company had to delay the commercial launch of the phone for months after early units suffered from critical design and display flaws. The debacle also put a big brake on the foldable phones which were announced by the likes of Huawei and Oppo as well.

“I envision a future of foldable devices in which people will easily carry around large-size screens in accordance with their needs and the screens are folded (no matter how many times) in any sizes that they want,” Tae-moon added.