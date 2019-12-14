e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Tech

Samsung says it has sold 1 million Galaxy Fold units

Samsung’s foldable smartphone was first unveiled at MWC 2019 and it went on sale months later after a miserable fail.

tech Updated: Dec 14, 2019 12:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone is presented at the hall of Samsung at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone is presented at the hall of Samsung at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Samsung Electronics’ President Young Sohn at TechCrunch’s Disrupt Berlin event revealed that the company has sold 1 million Galaxy Fold smartphones globally.

“And I think that the point is, we are selling a million of these products. There is a million people that want to use this product at $2,000,” TechCrunch.com quoted Sohn as saying on Thursday.

Samsung’s foldable smartphone was first announced early this year at MWC 2019, where it was among a handful of foldable devices.

Additionally, Samsung is reportedly already working on its next Galaxy Fold device, and is rumoured to launch it at the MWC in Barcelona by the end of February and may cost around $1,000.

This price would be interesting and make the foldable device available to all users.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000, which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.

The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with just 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech