Samsung sent weird ‘1’ notifications to its smartphone users, here’s what it meant

Samsung managed to scare its users globally by sending out a weird notification which just had the number ‘1’. To make things worse, the notification was from Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ app which is used to locate missing or lost phones.

Samsung smartphone users started posting on Twitter about the notification they suddenly received. The text in the notification just had the number 1 appearing on it. Also, tapping on the notification just closed it, The Verge reported. The confusing notification was bizarre itself but since it was from Find My Mobile app it scared users even more. Similar to Apple’s ‘Find My Phone’ app, Samsung’s Find My Mobile app lets users lock their smartphone if it gets stolen.

Reports of Samsung sending out the notification appeared on Twitter and on Samsung’s community forum as well.

Samsung’s UK support later tweeted saying that the notification was sent “unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device”.