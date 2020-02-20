Samsung sent weird ‘1’ notifications to its smartphone users, here’s what it meant
Samsung smartphone users received a weird notification with just the number ‘1’, and this came from the ‘Find My Mobile’ app.tech Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:38 IST
Samsung managed to scare its users globally by sending out a weird notification which just had the number ‘1’. To make things worse, the notification was from Samsung’s ‘Find My Mobile’ app which is used to locate missing or lost phones.
Samsung smartphone users started posting on Twitter about the notification they suddenly received. The text in the notification just had the number 1 appearing on it. Also, tapping on the notification just closed it, The Verge reported. The confusing notification was bizarre itself but since it was from Find My Mobile app it scared users even more. Similar to Apple’s ‘Find My Phone’ app, Samsung’s Find My Mobile app lets users lock their smartphone if it gets stolen.
Reports of Samsung sending out the notification appeared on Twitter and on Samsung’s community forum as well.
Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same Samsung push notification: her Note 10+ and my Galaxy Z Flip each alerted with a Find My Mobile notification. When tapped, it disappeared. Different Samsung accounts on each phone.— Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 20, 2020
Theories? pic.twitter.com/0NgVCWAjBe
Everyone (and I mean worldwide) have just received this "Find my Mobile" notification. Someone at @samsung have just screwed it up. @sysarmy @SamsungDevUS @SamsungDevEU pic.twitter.com/yyH87B6fg1— oᴉlᴉɯǝ 🅙 (@SoyEmiVargas) February 20, 2020
Why did my Samsung give me a Find My Mobile notification that just said 1 1? pic.twitter.com/BqSEFwkuA1— :3 (@SketchShiba) February 20, 2020
Lmao I got the Samsung Find My Mobile notif as well and rather than being scared, my immediate reaction was exasperation - "what password do I have to change now?!" But the implications would be a little scarier if I’d stopped to think about it before finding out everyone got it.— dread pirate meegs ☠ (@thetail_gunner) February 20, 2020
Samsung’s UK support later tweeted saying that the notification was sent “unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device”.
Recently, a notification about "Find My Mobile 1" occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF— Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020