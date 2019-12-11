e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Tech

Samsung sets up innovation lab for IoT, AI and ML in IIT-Guwahati

The current focus of the labs is on activities such as collaborative research with Samsung and course/training offered by the company.

tech Updated: Dec 11, 2019 18:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Guwahati
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018.
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018.(REUTERS)
         

To create a talent pool in emerging technologies, Samsung India on Wednesday inaugurated an innovation lab at IIT-Guwahati which will train students in Internet of Things (IoT), embedded systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), helping them learn industry-relevant skills.

Samsung has so far set up five innovation labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Roorkee as part of its Digital Academy programme and more such labs will come in the near future.

The current focus of the labs is on activities such as collaborative research with Samsung and course/training offered by the South Korean giant.

“I hope that the collaboration between Samsung and IIT-Guwahati in rolling out this skill initiative will definitely play a crucial role in helping the government develop sustainable employment options in the state,” said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The course will be taught over 14 weeks through classroom lectures, assignments and lab room sessions, self-study and mini projects. Extensive tutorials and approach documents will also be provided to students to facilitate practical exercises.

Samsung R&D Institute India, Delhi has already been working closely for many years with premiere engineering institutions to foster collaborations for joint teaching, mentoring and promoting research on advanced and emerging technologies.

“We are committed to work in the field of next generation technology development and participate in the growth of advanced research areas such as IoT through the network of Samsung Innovation Labs under the Samsung Digital Academy programme,” said Kiho Kim, Managing Director, Samsung Research &amp; Development Institute, Delhi.

“We are confident that Samsung Innovation Lab will help students leverage the growing digital technologies market and develop their talent,” added Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

tags
top news
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Live | Will withstand judicial scrutiny, Amit Shah tells RS on citizenship bill
Live | Will withstand judicial scrutiny, Amit Shah tells RS on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Prithvi Shaw registers third-fastest double hundred in Ranji Trophy
Prithvi Shaw registers third-fastest double hundred in Ranji Trophy
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech