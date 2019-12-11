Samsung sets up innovation lab for IoT, AI and ML in IIT-Guwahati

tech

To create a talent pool in emerging technologies, Samsung India on Wednesday inaugurated an innovation lab at IIT-Guwahati which will train students in Internet of Things (IoT), embedded systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), helping them learn industry-relevant skills.

Samsung has so far set up five innovation labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Roorkee as part of its Digital Academy programme and more such labs will come in the near future.

The current focus of the labs is on activities such as collaborative research with Samsung and course/training offered by the South Korean giant.

“I hope that the collaboration between Samsung and IIT-Guwahati in rolling out this skill initiative will definitely play a crucial role in helping the government develop sustainable employment options in the state,” said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The course will be taught over 14 weeks through classroom lectures, assignments and lab room sessions, self-study and mini projects. Extensive tutorials and approach documents will also be provided to students to facilitate practical exercises.

Samsung R&D Institute India, Delhi has already been working closely for many years with premiere engineering institutions to foster collaborations for joint teaching, mentoring and promoting research on advanced and emerging technologies.

“We are committed to work in the field of next generation technology development and participate in the growth of advanced research areas such as IoT through the network of Samsung Innovation Labs under the Samsung Digital Academy programme,” said Kiho Kim, Managing Director, Samsung Research & Development Institute, Delhi.

“We are confident that Samsung Innovation Lab will help students leverage the growing digital technologies market and develop their talent,” added Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.