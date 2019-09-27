Samsung steals OnePlus TV’s thunder with a cheaper QLED smart TV: Specifications, features

tech

Samsung on Friday announced its ‘The Frame’ QLED TV will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale for Rs 84,990. The company is also offering Rs 5,000 instant cashback for customers making pre-paid transactions. Samsung’s new QLED smart TV is much cheaper than OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro which is priced at Rs 99,990.

Samsung’s The Frame QLED TV also has a 55-inch display with Quantum Dot technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. It’s also one of the latest Netflix recommended TVs. The smart TV is powered by 4 Core Quantum Processor 4K clocked at 1.7GHz. The Frame QLED TV can also connect wireless with a range of smart devices and can even make them work together with a dedicated SmartThings App and One Remote Control. The smart TV also supports AirPlay 2 allowing users to stream content from Apple TV.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV supports in-house Bixby digital assistant as well as Google Assistant. Users can use voice command to control volume, change channels and more. The smart TV has ambient light sensors to automatically optimise brightness and colour tones. The ultra flat TV allows users to display personalised photo as wallpaper of the device as well.

The smart TV will compete with OnePlus TV which will go on sale in India tomorrow. Available online via Amazon India, OneOPlus TV comes with a 55-inch QLED 4K display. The smart TV supports an eight speaker system with four full-range speakers, two tweeters, and two woofers with total sound output of 50W. The smart TV runs on Android TV-based Oxygen Play with access to Google Play Store and other OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix (coming soon), and Eros Now among others.

