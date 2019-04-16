Samsung takes on Xiaomi, sells 2 million Galaxy A series phones

Taking on Chinese player Xiaomi big time, South Korean tech giant Samsung sold two million phones in its mid-price segment Galaxy A series in India in just 40 days starting March 1, earning a revenue of $500 million.

Samsung is targeting $4 billion in revenues from its Galaxy A series of phones this year.

Earlier this month, it announced Galaxy A20, its fourth smartphone in the Galaxy A series this year. Galaxy A20 is available in India at Rs 12,490. In March, Samsung launched Galaxy A10 at Rs 8,490, Galaxy A30 at Rs.16,990 and Galaxy A50 in two variants - one at Rs 19,990 and the other at Rs 22,990.

“In the first 40 days starting March 1, we have sold a total of two million units of three Galaxy A models in India - A50, A30 and A10. The revenue turnover from these three phones in 40 days is $500 million,” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Samsung India, told IANS on Monday.

“I think this a record for any brand in the industry,” Singh added.

“When the rest of the portfolio in A series becomes available, we are sure of not only achieving but exceeding our target,a the Samsung executive said, adding that the A series phones will continue to be available across the channels - both online and offline.

Samsung India is now gearing up to launch the Galaxy A70 smartphone with triple camera system next week and the Galaxy A80 with rotating camera in May.

“We will launch the Galaxy A70 in India next week in Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 bracket and the Galaxy A80 in the Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 bracket in May,” Singh said.

Samsung earlier announced that it would launch at least one phone every month from March to June this year.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 17:13 IST