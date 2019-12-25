Samsung teases mysterious product called Neon, schedules it for January 2020

tech

Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs (Star Labs) teased a mysterious product called Neon. While all we vaguely know comes from the one line spotted on the pictures shared – “Have you ever met an artificial?” – we do know that Neon is scheduled to come in January 2020.

Going by this, Samsung is probably going to launch the product at CES 2020.

Neon is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram already and there is also a domain at NEON.life (which was registered on October 9 this year).

Neon appears to be like some kind of mysterious artificial intelligence (AI) project. And according to a tweet by Bo Moon, Head of Strategy at Star Labs, he’s “Been working late nights and weekends and totally feeling that start-up life again. Looking forward to unveiling the new company with the team at #CES2020 in January. You won’t want to miss this…”

Neon is in all probabilities going to be a human-level AI and might heavily depend on “access to a working 5G network” ( Twitter )

On December 16, President and CEO of STAR Labs, Pranav Mistry, tweeted that “for past few years, I have been working on something exciting. FOLLOW @neondotlife to learn more. Please SHARE and ask your friends to join, too. http://neon.life”.

Neon is in all probabilities going to be a human-level AI and might heavily depend on “access to a working 5G network”. Samsung’s aim with Neon looks to be an effort towards developing AI to offer humans a unique experience when it comes to dealing with an electronic assistant. Like Alexa and Siri, but better, hopefully.

We’ll just have to wait for CES 2020 to know more about that is coming.