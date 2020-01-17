Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED TV 65-inch launched in India, priced at Rs 1,59,990

tech

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:37 IST

Samsung on Friday launched the 65-inch variant of ‘The Frame QLED TV’ in India. The launch came along with the announcement of The Frame going on sale during Flipkart’s Republic Day sale.

Samsung had first launched The Frame in 55-inch in India last August and it is available at Rs 84,990. Customers can get an additional cashback of Rs 3,000 on opting for prepaid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking.The Frame 65-inch model will be available at Rs 1,59,990 and consumers will be able to pre-book it during the Flipkart sale. The delivery of pre-booked units will start from February 1, 2020.

Additionally, the TVs will be also available on company’s official online store Samsung Shop.

“The Frame is a masterpiece designed to be more than just a television. We got a huge response during the last sale on Flipkart in September 2019, and the TV was sold out. So we decided to bring back The Frame during Flipkart Republic Day sale on popular demand. This time, we have added a new 65-inch variant as well,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director - Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung says that The Frame offers QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that can show 1,000+ artworks. The QLED TV also comes with a built-in motion and brightness sensors. When it isn’t used as a TV, The Frame moves into ‘Art Mode’ and displays digital pieces of art to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery. The Frame also features ‘Quantum Dot’ technology, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ for enhanced visual quality.

The Frame is compatible with Bixby and Google Assistant, users can change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with their voice.