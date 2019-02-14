Samsung to refresh Galaxy A series with phones starting at Rs 10,000

Samsung is changing tack for its Galaxy A series smartphones which are usually aimed at the lower tier of premium smartphone space. The Galaxy A series is set to undergo an overhaul with new “innovative” features as the company aims to build $4 billion brand out of it, just in India, by the end of this year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Samsung India’s Sr VP Mobile Marketing Ranjiv Singh said that the company is planning to launch as many as four new Galaxy A phones. Samsung will launch one new Galaxy A smartphone every month starting March.

The new smartphones will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 10,000 and go up to Rs 50,000. New Galaxy A phones will be available both online and offline, he added.

“The big insight here is that consumers are changing. And we are evolving with that as well. We’re designing new devices for that consumer… the new Galaxy A series is going to be a more experiential product for users,” he said.

On launching phones at different price points including that may compete with Galaxy M, Singh said, “We want to give consumers more choices. Let them decide what they want.”

The Samsung executive also revealed the new Galaxy A series will be part of the global launch and that India will be one of the priority markets.

While Singh did not divulge the precise specs or features of new Galaxy A series, he pointed out that DJ Koh last year had promised bringing a lot of features from flagship range to mid-level and budget segments. Samsung last year launched Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9 smartphones with three and four rear cameras respectively.

Samsung has been making efforts to win back its market share from Xiaomi and OnePlus in India. To compete with Xiaomi’s popular Redmi series, Samsung earlier this month launched Galaxy M series. The upcoming Galaxy A series is set to take on Xiaomi’s Poco and OnePlus in mid-range and premium space.

According to a recent IDC report, Xiaomi led the Indian smartphone market in 2018 with 28.9% market share. Samsung stood at the second spot with 22.4 % share. OnePlus led the premium space whereas Samsung toppled Apple for the top position with its Galaxy S9 series.

Samsung is now gearing up for its biggest ever ’Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20 in San Francisco where the company will showcase new Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E smartphones. The biggest draw of the event will be the foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy F.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 18:31 IST