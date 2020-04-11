Samsung to replace S-Voice with Bixby assistant in Gear S3, Gear Sport smartwatches

tech

It was recently reported that Samsung has decided to discontinue its S Voice feature in a bid to push its Bixby voice assistant more. S Voice has featured in several Samsung smartphones and smartwatches as well and will stop working on them starting June this year. Now, Sammobile states that the company will be replacing S Voice with Bixby voice assistant in two smartwatches – Gear S3 and Gear Sport. These two wearables came in 2016 with S Voice.

The inclusion of Bixby in smartwatches means the ability of answering to questions, manage schedule, set reminders, alarms and more using voice commands. This will take place with an upcoming software update for the two wearable devices. It is worth adding that if you own Samsung smartwatches that were launched after the Hear Sport and the Gear S3, they already come with Bixby support.

It is not for sure when exactly Samsung will roll out the software update for these two smartwatches.

Talking about Bixby voice assistant in wearables, the recently launched Samsung AKG N400 earbuds support the assistant alongside the Google Assistant and Siri. The AKG N400 earbuds are listed on the company’s Korea website for 229,000 Won (Rs 14,112 approximately). They offer up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and six hours with the feature turned off. It takes roughly 2 hours to charge them completely and they offer up to 12 hours of battery life on standby mode.

At this point it remains uncertain when Samsung will launch these newly launched earbuds globally.