e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Samsung to roll out software patch after Galaxy S10 fingerprint flaw discovered

A bug on Samsung Galaxy S10 allowed it to be unlocked regardless of the biometric data registered in the device.

tech Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
A journalist uses the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone at a press event in London, Britain February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files
A journalist uses the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone at a press event in London, Britain February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files(REUTERS)
         

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will soon roll out a software patch to fix problems with fingerprint recognition on its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone.

A British user told the Sun newspaper this week that a bug on her Galaxy S10 allowed it to be unlocked regardless of the biometric data registered in the device.

After she bought a third-party screen protector, her husband was able to unlock her phone using his fingerprint, even though it was not registered.

The issue can happen when patterns of some protectors that come with silicone phone cases are recognised along with fingerprints, the South Korean tech giant said in a notice on its customer support app.

South Korea’s online-only KaKaobank has told customers to stop using the Galaxy S10 fingerprint recognition function to log into its services until the issue is resolved.

Launched in March, Galaxy S10 series phones have an in-display sensor that uses ultrasound to detect the ridges of fingerprints, which Samsung has touted as a “revolutionary” biometric authentication feature.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 09:48 IST

tags
top news
Congress president Sonia Gandhi to skip Haryana rally today
Congress president Sonia Gandhi to skip Haryana rally today
Despite IMF projections, India among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman
Despite IMF projections, India among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
‘Supreme Court verdict best solution for Ayodhya dispute’: Abhishek Singhvi
‘Supreme Court verdict best solution for Ayodhya dispute’: Abhishek Singhvi
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech